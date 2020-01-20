According to the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Sam Koranteng, discussions on the compensation package will soon be announced.

“At MTN, when our subscribers have gone through some discomfort and challenges with the service, we make it a point to compensate them. As we are back and running on our normal routine, we are internally having that discussion and very soon we would come out with an inconvenience package for our subscribers. I am sure we should be coming out with something for our subscribers soon.”

He said this in an interview with Accra based told Citi FM on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Full restoration of data

MTN on Sunday announced that it has fully restored data and voice services after major disruptions on Thursday.

The network blamed the disruptions in the service on “international undersea fibre cable cut” and assured subscribers that their engineers were working to restore systems.

Ghana was not the only country affected by the fibre cable cut as the West Africa Cable System (WACS), which is in the Atlantic Ocean, connects many other African countries to Europe.

Other countries across the coast of West, Central and Southern Africa were also hit by the problem on Thursday.

The Consumer Rights Protection Agency first suggested to MTN to compensate its subscribers for the service disruptions.