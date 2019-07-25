In a corporate filing signed by Uto Ukpana, the company secretary, on Wednesday, the telecom giant noted that the retirement follows the expiration of their tenure and in compliance with applicable codes of Corporate Governance.

The five other non-executive directors are Col. Sani Bello (RTD) vice-chairman; Chief Victor Odili, Mallam Ahmed Dasuki, Babatunde Folawiyo; and Gbenga Oyebode.

The retirement takes effect from September 2, 2019.

Guardian Nigera

Following their retirement, the company also announced the appointment of former Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Ernest Ndukwe as chairman designate.

Other appointees include the telcos Chief Executive Officer, Ferdinand Moolman; Michael Onochie Ajukwu -independent non-executive director; Muhammad K. Ahmad -independent non-executive director; Andrew Alli -non-executive director; Rhidwaan Gasant -independent non-executive director; Omobola Johnson -non-executive director; and A.B. Mahmoud -non-executive director.

Also include Ralph Mupita; Paul Norman; Ifueko Okauru, non-executive director; Jens Schulte-Bockum; Group CEO, Rob Shuter, and Karl Toriola.