The first female Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AirtelTigo, has resigned from her office.

She officially vacated her post on Friday (September 13, 2019).

AirtelTigo lost Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi to Africa’s leading network giant, MTN after one year into its operation in Ghana.

Mrs Ng’ambi is expected to take up the job as the new MTN Rwanda CEO.

Announcing her appointment, the MTN Group described Mrs Ng’ambi as not only a seasoned leader, with a strong background in commercial and technology but also someone with the unique experience of leading mergers and acquisitions in the telecom industry.

“Ng’ambi, is a seasoned leader with a career spanning more than 10 years in telecoms and returns to MTN where she previously held the role of Chief Marketing Officer at MTN Benin and several other roles at MTN Zambia. She has a strong background in commercial and technology with a track record of driving business strategy for growth, as well as developing high-performing teams. She also has the unique experience of leading mergers and acquisitions in the telecom industry,” it stated.

Before she came to lead the second telco giant in Ghana, Ng’ambi was CEO of Tigo Senegal.

She has a Masters Degree in Computer Science from the University of Joensuu, Finland and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from the University of Namibia.