The largest telco in Ghana sent a message to its customers before the increase became effective.

“Y’ello Valued Customer, in line with previous communication regarding price adjustments, Fibre broadband, and TurboNet data and device prices will increase effective 2nd March 2020. Enjoy our new flexi features and no expiry on data bundles. Thank you for choosing MTN. #WeDey4U”

Message from MTN

With the forecast, it is likely that the price of the MTN TurboNet will rise from GHS 300 to 499.

Old charges

Old packages from MTN

New charges

This means that MTN Ghana will be adding an amount of GHS 199 to the price of the router and for the data bundle packages, they are as follows:

5GB from the price of GHS 20 to GHS 25.

10GB from the price of GHS 40 to GHS 50

45GB from the price of GHS 120 to GHS 145

225GB from the price of GHS 240 to GHS 295

When it was launched in May 2019, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh disclosed that the TurboNet sets out to meet consumers demand for affordable and super high internet service.

However, most Ghanaian subscribers seem unhappy with the increase. It seems a lot of Ghanaians will be looking for alternative networks with affordable prices.