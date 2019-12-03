Most Ghanaians who use MTN have said that hours after the country’s largest mobile network operator introduced new data packages they were unable to purchase data bundles.

Others said that even though their airtime had been deducted, they were not given the bundle they requested for.

Some customers of the company complained on social media about the difficulties they are facing in purchasing data packages using their mobile money wallets.

The company posted on its social media channels, “MTN has experienced some challenges on some of our channels post-implementation of the adjustment of prices and our new data bundles.”