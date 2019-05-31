This is aimed at helping deal with the housing deficit in the country.

The Head of special projects at GHL Bank Ltd, Harry Quartey made the revelation at a Round Table Meeting on real estate potential in Ghana and Dubai.

According to him, it is important for loan seekers to take loans in cedis since it reduces the constant depreciation of the currency and stabilises the exchange rate.

This, he said will ease the burden on people who want to get loans to purchase houses since they can now earn more loans to purchase the houses of their choice.

“It makes sense that in taking loans, you do so in cedis. Because of current cedi-interest rate, it makes it quite difficult to purchase a house. Once we have lower rates it eases this burden since they can now earn more loans to purchase these houses, this initiative should kick off by the end of the year,” he said.

The meeting was organised by the Dubai Chamber International Office.

Meanwhile, real estate developers from Dubai in Ghana are expected to explore investment opportunities in the country’s housing sector.

They have as well been tasked to focus on houses for the middle to lower income earners.

The Executive Secretary of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA), Sammy Amegayibor who added his voice disclosed that unlike the thirst for luxury vehicles in Dubai, Ghana’s housing sector demand is more from the lower middle-income bracket.

“Dubai realtors are much interested in the luxury housing market but the truth of the matter is that the housing deficit demand is not in the luxury project market but rather the middle to lower income housing sector,” he said.

The country currently faces a housing deficit of 1.7 million. Commercial banks are charging between 25 and 35 per cent interests on mortgage loans.