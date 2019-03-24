The 7th edition of the largest international meeting of Africa’s private sector will be held on March 25 and 26 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Large delegations from Morocco, Togo, Mauritius, Benin, Mali, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Rwanda will present their investment projects during “Public-Private Dealrooms”

With its “Investment Dealrooms”, the AFRICA CEO FORUM will, for the first time, offer a platform to connect potential investors with promising companies seeking growth capital.

Every year, through tailored meetings and discussions, the AFRICA CEO FORUM enables African governments to present their investment opportunities – in particular Public-Private Partnership projects – to showcase their “ease of doing business” reforms and also to develop business relationships with a large number of investors and business leaders present at the Forum.

From Zambia, to Morocco, Togo, Mauritius, Benin, Mali, Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda: on the occasion of this year’s “Public-Private Dealrooms”, large delegations from across the continent will be presenting investment projects with a cumulative value of over $500 million in promising growth sectors.

The “Private sector Dealrooms” – an innovative feature of the AFRICA CEO FORUM 2019 – will enable 30 high-potential African companies to meet with investors who are interested in financing their growth. With an average annual turnover of $50 million, the 30 promising companies selected come from all regions of Africa and are looking for financing packages worth 25 to 100 million euros.

Financial services, real estate, tourism, health, manufacturing, energy, agriculture, ICT: nearly $700 million worth of promising projects in sectors of key importance for Africa’s economic growth will be presented at these individual meetings with carefully selected investors. The latter will include bankers, pension funds, private equity players and the most active international financial institutions on the continent.

Developed in collaboration with Asoko Insights, this new meeting format reflects the AFRICA CEO FORUM's mission to facilitate meetings and transactions between private decision-makers and investors who are active in Africa.

