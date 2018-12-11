Pulse.ng logo
More than 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage are being recalled after shoppers say they discovered metal in the meat

  • Jimmy Dean sausages are being recalled after complaints from people who said they found metal pieces in their sausage links.
  • CTI Foods LLC is recalling roughly 29,028 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage links, the USDA announced on Monday.
  • There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or injuries related to the recalled Jimmy Dean sausages.

Thousands of pounds of frozen Jimmy Dean sausages are being recalled over metal contamination concerns.

On Monday, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that CTI Foods LLC is recalling roughly 29,028 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage links. The sausages — packaged in 23.4-ounce pouches, with the brand "Jimmy Dean HEAT 'n SERVE Original Sausage Links" — are being recalled due to concerns they may contain pieces of metal.

The USDA discovered the problem with the Jimm Dean sausages when it was notified that CTI Foods had received five complaints from people regarding metal pieces in the sausage links.

CTI Foods is a Owingsville, Kentucky, food producer. It produces a number of other dishes in addition to sausage, but only Jimmy Dean's sausages made and packaged on August 4 are impacted by the recall.

The recalled sausages can be further identified by the "use by" date of January 31, 2019, the case code A6382168, and establishment number "EST. 19085."

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or injuries related to the recalled Jimmy Dean sausages.

2019 has been filled with recalls.

Earlier in Decemeber, Arizona meat producer JBS Tolleson announced it was expanding its raw meat recall to include an additional 5.2 million pounds of raw beef products. In October, JBS had announced plans to recall 6.9 million pounds of raw beef products because of salmonella concerns.

Read more: More than 12 million pounds of beef are being recalled from Walmart and other stores as a salmonella outbreak sickens more than 240 people

And, in late November, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told people across the US to stop eating and get rid of romaine lettuce in all forms. The romaine has been linked to an E. coli outbreak that has resulted in 43 reported illnesses across 12 states in the United States, as well as 22 people in Canada who have become ill, as of Monday.

