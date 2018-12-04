Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

More than 12 million pounds of beef are being recalled from Walmart and other stores as a salmonella outbreak sickens more than 240 people (WMT)

Strategy More than 12 million pounds of beef are being recalled from Walmart and other stores as a salmonella outbreak sickens more than 240 people (WMT)

JBS is expanding its beef recall to include more than five million additional pounds of raw meat products.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
More beef is being recalled. play

More beef is being recalled.

(Shutterstock/Tyler Olson)

Millions more pounds of beef are being recalled because of food-poisoning concerns.

On Tuesday, Arizona-based meat producer JBS Tolleson announced it was expanding its raw meat recall to include an additional 5.2 million pounds of raw beef products.

In October, JBS announced plans to recall 6.9 million pounds of raw beef products due to salmonella concerns.

As of Tuesday, 246 sicknesses in 26 states had been linked to the salmonella outbreak. Fifty-nine of these people had been hospitalized.

The beef products were sold under numerous brands, including Cedar River Farms, Comnor Perfect Choice, Gourmet Burger, Grass Run Farms, and Showcase, which is sold at Walmart. A full list of the brands and how to identify potentially contaminated ground beef can be found on the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service's website.

In November, JBS was forced to recall almost 100,000 pounds of products from its Swift Beef facility in Utah due to concerns that the beef may be contaminated with E. coli.

Read more: The meat supplier behind the salmonella outbreak that sickened more than 240 people is now recalling 99,000 more pounds of meat due to E. coli fears

Salmonella has been responsible for some of the most widespread food-poisoning outbreaks in recent US history. In 1985, more than 6,000 people were sickened and nine people died in a salmonella outbreak tied to tainted milk. And an outbreak in 2009 linked to a peanut factory sickened more than 500 people, eight of whom died.

"FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen," and to consume ground beef only if it has been cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, the FSIS said in a statement. "Other cuts of beef should be cooked to a temperature of 145°F and allowed to rest for at least three minutes."

Top 3

1 Strategy Here are the 4 steps to becoming financially free in Nigeriabullet
2 Strategy Even if you're dreading your office holiday party, you still...bullet
3 Strategy Photos show how much holiday shopping has changed in...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Dog eating
Strategy Dog food is being recalled from stores including Kroger and Lidl after potentially toxic levels of Vitamin D were found in testing
John Ruhlin, author of "Giftology."
Strategy A CEO who's been giving clients paring knives for 20 years is still convinced it's the perfect gift
Mall arcades.
Strategy 8 things you loved as a kid that don’t exist anymore
Fast Food Signature Burgers Burger King Whopper 2
Strategy Burger King is giving away Whoppers for 1 cent — but you have to go to McDonald's to get them (MCD)
X
Advertisement