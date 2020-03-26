This year, the brand has selected twelve individuals across the tech, finance, human resource, entertainment industries amongst others. These individuals have performed exceptionally in their sphere of influence. They thrive on passion, consistency and tenacity. Meet the outstanding entrepreneurs recipients for the Lord’s Achievers Awards:

Jay Chikezie and Tokunbo Adetona are the recipients of the Lord’s Dry Gin business award category. The duo are behind Nairabox; a digital lifestyle wallet that helps Africans conveniently make payments for their lifestyle needs. Nairabox is reckoned as the pioneer of lifestyle experience in the digital space in Nigeria, and in just four years, Nairabox has secured partnerships and clients with the likes of Mastercard, Blackberry Messenger, Quickteller, and over 13 major banks in Nigeria; including UBA, Providus Bank, Access Bank etc, Nairabox is also the largest aggregator of Nigeria's cinema network and has secured partnerships with Filmhouse, Silverbird and Genesis cinemas.

Segun Awosanya popularly known as“Segalink”is the recipient of the Lord’s Dry Gin Social Impact award. Segun Awosanya (Segalink) is a Realtor (land law focused) civil rights & institutional reforms advocate, business & strategic consultant, who is also deeply involved in social engineering and nation building via his numerous advocacies that has helped Nigerians. Segun Awosanya enlightens young Nigerians daily from his twitter handle (@Segalink) towards political awareness, socio-economic development, political literacy and National integration. He has continued to freely educate and enlighten the public via Twitter as consistently done in the past decade with successful direct intervention in bridging institutional gaps between the people and government institutions.

Aderenle Sonariwo, the founder of Rele Gallery.

Aderenle Sonariwo is the recipient of the Lord’s Dry Gin Arts award, in recognition of her passion, consistency and tenacity as the founder of Rele Gallery. Her success can be attributed to the sacrifices she has made and commitment to stimulating an appreciation for the arts among local and international audiences. As an award-winning art curator and entrepreneur, Aderenle has distinguished herself as a thought leader within the industry and a supporter of up and coming artists. The Young Contemporaries initiative, a program run by Rele Gallery platform that gives young artists the tools and resources they need to succeed critically and commercially.

Lords Gin’s vision for the Achievers awards is to inspire, encourage and build a network of empowered citizens who will transform and create opportunities for the younger generation through leadership and enterprise.

