The companies made the announcement this week. Fadahunsi is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Director of the real estate company.

While the bank appointed Okoli as its new Executive Director in charge of Business Banking Division.

Commenting on the appointment, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe, said, "We are very delighted to welcome Mrs Okoli to the board of Acess Bank. She brings on board a very deep banking industry and board room experience relevant to our bank. Her appointment will no doubt improve the skill set and diversity of our board and support our quest to become the world's most respected African bank and Africa's gateway to the world."

Who is Folakemi Fadahunsi?

Fadahunsi has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering Physics from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and a Masters of Business Administration from Manchester Business School, Manchester UK.

She is also Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. Her career started when she worked as an External Auditor for four years at Arthur Andersen (now KPMG Professional Services).

She has also worked with companies like Honeywell Group, GlaxoSmithKline, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Fadahunsi is expected to use her experience gathered from the Consumer Services, Consumer Markets, Telecommunications and the Public sectors to improve the company.

Who is Chizoma Okoli?

Okoli is a law graduate from the University of Benin. She holds an MBA from Warwick Business School, Coventry, UK. She has done several courses from the University of Pennsylvania and Lagos Business School. She is also an Honorary Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

Her banking career started when she was an Executive Trainee in the Operations Unit of Diamond Bank Plc. Okoli later served in other capacities in the Bank until she became an Executive Director at the Bank in September 2016.