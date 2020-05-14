According to AFP, the health minister, Kailesh Jagutpal, is quoted as saying that they have no active coronavirus cases in the country. The country has also not recorded any new cases in 17 days.

“We have won the battle thanks to the cooperation of the public, who understood that the government needed to take extreme measures, including complete confinement, and the closure of supermarkets and our borders.”

“But we have not yet won the war. Let’s remain vigilant,” he added.

Mauritius recorded 332 cases and 10 deaths.

The island nation was one of the first in Africa to impose a total lockdown.

Despite this development, the government is still keeping some restrictive measures in force and has also urged the public to continue taking precautions.

It is reported that a few essential stores will be allowed to reopen from Friday but markets will remain closed.

Schools will also remain closed until August, going to the beach is still prohibited and weddings and funerals can only be attended by 10 people.

Meanwhile, the country's parliament is debating two pieces of legislation that are designed to get the economy back on track.

The two bills are COVID-19 Bill and the Quarantine Bill.