The Board Chair of the Ghana Stock Exchange, Mr. Albert Essien made that announcement at the bourse’s Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Yamoah has worked at the Ghana Stock Exchange for about 29 years. He was appointed Managing Director of the bourse in 2003.

He is a Chartered Accountant and an Investment Banker by profession.

He has an extensive executive training and study tours in many capital market institutions in Africa, Europe, the US, and Asia.

His career with the GSE dates back to the formative days of the Exchange in December 1990.

He has served in different capacities at the bourse. These positions include being the Presiding Officer on the trading floor, Financial Controller, Senior Manager, Operations and General Manager.

Mr. Yamoah serves on the boards of Barclays Bank Ghana, the Central Securities Depository Ltd, Accra Institute of Technology and the Governing Committee of the Fixed Income Market.