Les Moonves, one of the highest-paid CEOs in the US, leaves CBS with a net worth of $700 million

The accusations followed sexual misconduct and harassment accusations from six other women in July, as The New Yorker reported.

Leslie Moonves, CEO and Chairman of CBS Corporation, left the company after a new wave of sexual assault and harassment allegations, the network announced Sunday night.

The New Yorker published a report Sunday detailing accusations against the media executive from six women. This came after CBS hired multiple law firms to launch an investigation against Moonves in August, after six other women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct or harassment.

CNBC reported on Thursday that the board was considering giving him a $100 million exit package, but CBS said in its Sunday statement that Moonves would not receive any severance benefits at this time, pending the results of an independent investigation. Moonves has denied the allegations against him.

In the early 1990s, Moonves worked on hit TV shows that included "ER" and "Friends" at Warner Bros.

Moonves started out as an actor, with small roles in TV series including "Gemini Man" in 1976 and "The Six Million Dollar Man" in 1977.

Moonves took over Lorimar Television in 1989, which then merged with Warner Bros. Television, according to CNN Money.

By 1993, Moonves was president of Warner Bros. Television, where his team developed hit TV shows that included "ER" and "Friends," according to Money magazine.

He moved to CBS in the mid-1990s, where he helped bring in new talent such as Bill Cosby.

Moonves became president of CBS Entertainment in 1995, according to Money.

When Moonves came to CBS in the mid-1990s, he brought in new talent, including Bill Cosby to star in a new sitcom.

Moonves was promoted to CEO of CBS Television in 1998 and became chairman and CEO in 2006, Money reported.

Moonves made $69.3 million in 2017 — and he's earned at least $50 million per year since 2010.

Moonves made $69.3 million in 2017, according to past SEC filings made by CBS, Variety reported.

That's a slight change from his $69.6 million earnings the year before.