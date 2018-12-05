Les Moonves left CBS in September with a net worth of $700 million. Now, he likely won't get his $120 million severance

news

CBS Corporation CEO and Chairman Leslie Moonves left the company in September after The New Yorker published a new report detailing sexual harassment and assault allegations from six women against the media executive.

The accusations followed sexual misconduct and harassment accusations from six other women in July, as The New Yorker reported.

Lawyers for the network say Moonves obstructed the investigation and therefore should not receive his $120 million severance.

Moonves is worth an estimated $700 million and was one of the highest-paid CEOs in the US, according to Forbes.

Here's how Moonves made his $700 fortune.

Moonves worked as an actor in the 1970s, with small roles in TV series including "Gemini Man" in 1976 and "The Six Million Dollar Man" in 1977.

He went on to take over Lorimar Television in 1989, which then merged with Warner Bros. Television.

In the early 1990s, Moonves developed hit TV shows including "ER" and "Friends" as president of Warner Bros.

He moved to CBS in 1995 as president of CBS Entertainment, where he helped bring in new talent including Bill Cosby.

He was promoted to CEO of CBS Television in 1998 and became Chairman and CEO in 2006.

During his time at the network, Moonves launched popular shows such as "Survivor" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."

CBS also grew its success in comedy under Moonves, with "Everybody Loves Raymond," "Two and a Half Men," and "The Big Bang Theory."

Forbes classified him as the 15th richest Hollywood power broker in its 2015 ranking.

In 2016, Moonves made $69.6 million, and he's made at least $50 million each year since 2010, according to The Wrap.

Moonves made $69.3 million in 2017, making him the highest-paid Hollywood executive.

That's $20 million more than the earnings of Jeff Bewkes, the CEO of Time Warner, who made $49 million in 2017.

Moonves lives with his wife in a 10,000 square foot Beverly Hills mansion he bought for $14 million in 2006.

The home includes a $500,000 personal screening room paid for by CBS, according to Crain's New York Business.

Moonves also bought a $28 million Malibu beach home from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 2014.

