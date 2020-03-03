In a tweet announcing this, the WHO said the last patient was admitted to the treatment centre in Beni.

The WHO said “an emotional day in Beni (DRC) as Masiko, the last Ebola patient in DRC leaves the Ebola treatment centre in Beni. Our WHO team was delighted to share this victory with Masiko, @MinSanteRDC, our partners, & the people of Beni.”

The WHO said that the workers will remain “in full response mode for the remainder of the observation period.”

Another video was shared by the WHO on how the staff of the centre rejoiced after they discharged Masiko.

“Health heroes in Beni celebrating the last Ebola patient in DRC to be discharged from a treatment centre. WHO congratulates all of our partners. We will remain in full response mode for the remainder of the observation period.”

DR Congo experienced the world's second-worst Ebola epidemic on record.

The DRC declared an Ebola epidemic in August 2018. The virus has claimed over 2,000 lives amid over 3,000 confirmed infections, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The outbreak is affecting the DRC's North Kivu, South Kivu, and Ituri provinces.

In July, the WHO said the situation there was a "public health emergency of international concern."