He will be succeeded by Wissam Al Monthiry

Mr Awotwi is the first MD of Tullow Ghana to be promoted to Executive Vice President of Tullow Oil plc.

It was during his tenure the TEN fields produced its 50th million barrel of oil. The TRP project which is now in its final stages also saw some good progress.

According to Tullow, there have also been significant improvements in the stable production of oil and gas from our two FPSOs through his operation team.

Mr. Awotwi had a good relationship with the government and was a key player in the development of the current legislative framework for the company to pursue its Near Field Exploration Opportunities.

Outgoing Managing Director (MD) and Executive Vice President of Tullow Oil plc, Kweku Awotwi

He has further provided leadership to the Ghana team during a turbulent period for the company and the sector, overseeing substantial organizational changes.

He served at the Volta River Authority, VRA, as Chief Executive for over four years, and at Ashanti Goldfields Company, where he was MD in charge of Strategic Planning and New Business Development before joining Tullow.

About the incoming MD

Wissam Al Monthiry, the incoming Managing Director, is said to have a wealth of experience in operations management, asset development, and safe production operations.

He spent 17 years with BP in various upstream operations leadership and asset management positions around the world.

Earlier in his career, Wissam worked for Goldman Sachs as a Corporate Finance Analyst focused on the energy sector.

Wissam is expected to spend the majority of his time in Ghana, with Cynthia Lumor taking on greater responsibility for Tullow Ghana’s key government relationships.

Executive Chair of Tullow Oil Plc, Dorothy Thompson, said “Kweku has led the business through turbulent times for both the company and the sector. We all wish Kweku well in his retirement and thank him for his significant contributions to Tullow.”

On his part, Mr Awotwi said he was grateful to the company for allowing him to work and wished them well in their future endeavors saying “I would like to thank the Tullow Ghana team for all their support and assistance since I joined the company and wish them and Tullow well for the future. I shall watch their progress with great pride and interest.”

The incoming Managing Director, Tullow Ghana Wissam Al Monthiry, on his part, said: “I am looking forward to building on the strong foundations established by Kweku and ensuring Tullow continues to play a key role in Ghana’s oil and gas industry.”