The President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow said his government prioritises education hence the plan to establish a science and technology university to accelerate growth.

He was addressing the State House Press Corps when he received a delegation from KNUST at the State House in Banjul.

He said that the aim of establishing the university is to teach Gambians in the areas of science, technology, and engineering to diversify the country’s economy.

KNUST is expected to set up the administrative and teaching faculties of the new university. The Ghanaian-based university will also mentor and award graduands with KNUST degrees after successful completion of their respective programmes.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, said the development of any country largely depended on science and technology. He argued that since most Gambian engineers were trained at KNUST, it is a great idea to bring the University to the doorstep of the Gambian people.

''I hope that we can start this new university in January 2020,'' the VC said.

Gambia’s Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Badara Joof, said funding for the university will be jointly provided by the World Bank, Government of The Gambia and the OISCA Foundation.

He added that the university would complement already existing technician training programmes run by The Gambia Technical Training Institution and award degrees to those who would pursue further studies in the university.