Nigerian foremost businessmen, Aliko Dangote, Jim Ovia, say the Insights Centre will allow businesses to run smoothly and grow Nigeria's digital economy.

KPMG in Nigeria has opened an Insights Centre in Lagos, the firm's first and foremost Digital Centre designed to provide digital solutions to its clients to become more competitive in the industry.

The Centre which is located at the KPMG Tower in Lagos, Nigeria, brings together the firm's collective capabilities across signal sensing, design thinking, data and analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital transformation, strategy, business process, and technology.

Kunle Elebute, Senior Partner, KPMG in Nigeria and Chairman, KPMG Africa, at the launching said, "With the rate and pace of disruption in the market, KPMG is constantly focused on making strategic short and long-term investments that address market disruption and support a transformation journey."

“We are excited to open the KPMG Insights Centre in Lagos. This helps us to bring together our capabilities in innovation, facilitation and leading/ emerging technologies in a new way that represents how KPMG is transforming businesses across the industry and how we can help our clients succeed."

“I would like to congratulate KPMG for putting this Insights Centre here in Nigeria, which is the first in Africa, and I think this will really help to transform the way that we do business,” said Aliko Dangote.

“Going forward, I’m sure this will help in taking us to the next level, and this will assist in our own businesses by predicting our customer behaviour, and our operations in various industries because we have a lot of industries that are very complex, but this will help sort out our issues and help us run our businesses. It is more reassuring to see that with this kind of innovation, our businesses will be smoothly run. We are at about 4 billion dollars revenue now, and we are going to 30 billion dollars but with this kind of innovation, we are very comfortable; so I must congratulate KPMG.”

“We are very impressed with the Insights introduction into various innovations; the digital economy that KPMG is introducing in Nigeria, which we understand is one of its kind in Africa and obviously the 17th of such in the Global KPMG activities,” said Jim Ovia.

“We are very impressed with the AI (Artificial Intelligence) and the innovations, and we do think that’s the future, and many organisations will look forward to partnering with KPMG in this regard.”

The emergence of disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, augmented/virtual reality and platform business models promise greater efficiency and lower costs, but many organisations find it challenging to capitalise on these new technologies. KPMG is able to help businesses navigate the signals of disruption that are impacting their business, establish strategic approaches to evolving their business models, financial models, and operating models, and design technology solutions that can support their organisational needs.

A vast majority see technology as the only significant disruption their business faces. The KPMG Insights Centre enables the firm to anticipate technology advances and monitor the signals of disruption in order to support the modernisation of business, including human-centred design thinking and ways of working.

"The ability of KPMG in Nigeria to attract and retain technology talent is critical to the work we are doing to support enterprise-wide business transformation," said Olumide Olayinka, Partner and Innovation Lead in Nigeria.

"Our clients represent a cross-section of the industries and businesses that are being transformed by emerging technologies, regulatory changes and the changing customer. Having a KPMG Insights Center in Lagos enables us to not only help solve their complex business problems but also to attract and retain the new types of talent critical to KPMG's continued growth and the success of our clients."

"KPMG Nigeria’s tech scene has grown tremendously over the last couple of years because of our youthful and increasing talent pool, global connectivity and improving infrastructure," said Yomi Akinyemi, Associate Director, Advisory Services, KPMG in Nigeria.

"The firm's investment in the KPMG Insights Centre in Lagos and the development of the next generation of skilled employees will advance our technology ecosystem for many years to come."

The KPMG Insights Center in Lagos, Nigeria, incorporates a state-of-the-art facility to showcase the art of the possible using data and analytics, artificial intelligence and digital capabilities. Also at the Center are Innovation Lab, Technology Solutions and the Living Room, a mindful space with an exquisite finishing, and an executive innovative space for person-to-person interactions, and a coffee bar.

The KPMG Insights Centre in Lagos, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria and the KPMG Africa network, ranks equally with other KPMG Insights Centres in Chicago, New York, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Milan, Paris, Sydney, Tokyo, Melbourne, Tel Aviv, Madrid and a few other cities across the world.