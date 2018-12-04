Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Kohl's is being hailed as a winner of the retail apocalypse while other department stores struggle. We shopped there and saw why. (KSS)

Strategy Kohl's is being hailed as a winner of the retail apocalypse while other department stores struggle. We shopped there and saw why. (KSS)

Kohl's is thriving as other department stores struggle. When we visited a Kohl's store, we saw how the changes they're making in stores are helping.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kohl's sells Amazon devices in stores and has pickup lockers for online orders. play

Kohl's sells Amazon devices in stores and has pickup lockers for online orders.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

  • Kohl's is being hailed as a winner of the retail apocalypse as other department stores like Sears struggle.
  • Comparable sales were up 2.5% at Kohl's in the third quarter.
  • Part of why it's doing so well is thanks to the changes it's making to stores, like adding pickup lockers and selling Amazon devices.
  • We visited Kohl's and saw why it has been so successful lately.

Kohl's is thriving as other department stores struggle.

In November, Kohl's reported that comparable sales were up 2.5% in the third quarter of 2018. Meanwhile, other department stores like Sears and JCPenney have been struggling through crippling sales declines.

One major advantage that Kohl's has over other department stores is that nine out of 10 Kohl's stores are in suburban strip malls rather than enclosed shopping malls, so it isn't as strongly effected by declining foot traffic to malls. Kohl's has about 1,100 stores.

The low-price department store has also been benefiting from a disappearing middle class and a higher demand for budget options — two factors that have been hurting more high-end department stores.

Kohl's has been making some major changes to its stores. In March, the company announced a plan to bring the discount grocery chain Aldi to 10 of its stores in a pilot test.

"This quarter, we launched two pilot stores where we are testing a new customer service center concept, that includes a centralized checkout, a new impulse merchandising approach, self-checkout, new self-service kiosks and buy online, pick up in-store lockers," CEO Michelle Gass said in the company's third-quarter earnings call.

The department-store chain has also expanded its partnership with Amazon and is now accepting returns from the e-commerce giant in about 100 stores. Kohl's has tripled the amount of Amazon pop-up shops inside Kohl's from 10 to 30 stores, and it will continue selling Amazon-branded products in all stores to help drive traffic.

We visited a Kohl's store in Jersey City, New Jersey, and saw for ourselves why the retailer's changes are helping it thrive:

Unlike most Kohl's stores, the location we visited in Jersey City, New Jersey, was in a shopping mall.

Unlike most Kohl's stores, the location we visited in Jersey City, New Jersey, was in a shopping mall. play

Unlike most Kohl's stores, the location we visited in Jersey City, New Jersey, was in a shopping mall.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Menswear was at the front of the store. Kohl's carries name brands like Under Armour, Adidas, and Nike in its stores.

Menswear was at the front of the store. Kohl's carries name brands like Under Armour, Adidas, and Nike in its stores. play

Menswear was at the front of the store. Kohl's carries name brands like Under Armour, Adidas, and Nike in its stores.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Kohl's prices are generally inexpensive to begin with, and many products in store were on sale.

Kohl's prices are generally inexpensive to begin with, and many products in store were on sale. play

Kohl's prices are generally inexpensive to begin with, and many products in store were on sale.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Products throughout the store were as much as 50% off, appealing to budget shoppers more than other high-end department stores.

Products throughout the store were as much as 50% off, appealing to budget shoppers more than other high-end department stores. play

Products throughout the store were as much as 50% off, appealing to budget shoppers more than other high-end department stores.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The menswear department took up a little less than half of the first floor. Everything was very neat and organized throughout the store, and it never felt cluttered.

The menswear department took up a little less than half of the first floor. Everything was very neat and organized throughout the store, and it never felt cluttered. play

The menswear department took up a little less than half of the first floor. Everything was very neat and organized throughout the store, and it never felt cluttered.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Near the menswear department were accessories like handbags ...

Near the menswear department were accessories like handbags ... play

Near the menswear department were accessories like handbags ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... and the beauty department.

... and the beauty department. play

... and the beauty department.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


It was similar to that of any other department store, but the products' prices were on the lower end.

It was similar to that of any other department store, but the products' prices were on the lower end. play

It was similar to that of any other department store, but the products' prices were on the lower end.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The women's department was on the other side of the makeup. It carried sportswear from brands like Adidas ...

The women's department was on the other side of the makeup. It carried sportswear from brands like Adidas ... play

The women's department was on the other side of the makeup. It carried sportswear from brands like Adidas ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... Levi's jeans ...

... Levi's jeans ... play

... Levi's jeans ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... and a ton of other brands for under $40.

... and a ton of other brands for under $40. play

... and a ton of other brands for under $40.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There was also a big clearance section offering as much as 80% off certain products, along with deals like buy one, get one half off.

There was also a big clearance section offering as much as 80% off certain products, along with deals like buy one, get one half off. play

There was also a big clearance section offering as much as 80% off certain products, along with deals like buy one, get one half off.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Upstairs, there was a huge children's department ...

Upstairs, there was a huge children's department ... play

Upstairs, there was a huge children's department ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... which included a recently remodeled toy department. Like many other retailers, Kohl's is trying to win over sales from former Toys R Us customers.

... which included a recently remodeled toy department. Like many other retailers, Kohl's is trying to win over sales from former Toys R Us customers. play

... which included a recently remodeled toy department. Like many other retailers, Kohl's is trying to win over sales from former Toys R Us customers.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The toy department — which was about half the size when we previously visited this store in March — had a small branded FAO Schwarz display, as well as other popular toys like Hatchimals and LOL Surprise.

The toy department — which was about half the size when we previously visited this store in March — had a small branded FAO Schwarz display, as well as other popular toys like Hatchimals and LOL Surprise. play

The toy department — which was about half the size when we previously visited this store in March — had a small branded FAO Schwarz display, as well as other popular toys like Hatchimals and LOL Surprise.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Near the toy department, there were shoes ...

Near the toy department, there were shoes ... play

Near the toy department, there were shoes ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... and bedding.

... and bedding. play

... and bedding.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The electronics department had recently been remodeled as well. It sold video games, speakers ...

The electronics department had recently been remodeled as well. It sold video games, speakers ... play

The electronics department had recently been remodeled as well. It sold video games, speakers ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... headphones ...

... headphones ... play

... headphones ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... Apple products ...

... Apple products ... play

... Apple products ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... and Amazon devices like the Echo Dot.

... and Amazon devices like the Echo Dot. play

... and Amazon devices like the Echo Dot.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


This particular location does not accept Amazon returns. Near the customer service desk, I found new pickup lockers for online orders, encouraging shoppers to shop online and pick up in-store.

play

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Shopping at Kohl's, it was clear why the department store is thriving as other department stores struggle.

Shopping at Kohl's, it was clear why the department store is thriving as other department stores struggle. play

Shopping at Kohl's, it was clear why the department store is thriving as other department stores struggle.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Top 3

1 Strategy Here are the 4 steps to becoming financially free in Nigeriabullet
2 Strategy Anxious South Korean youngsters have lost hope in their...bullet
3 Strategy Even if you're dreading your office holiday party, you...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Instacart relies on "shoppers" to deliver orders.
Strategy Instacart shoppers say that customers' orders are likely delayed because of frustration with the company's new payment system
Real-estate mogul, investor, and "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran.
Strategy Barbara Corcoran asks a simple question on 'Shark Tank' to quickly understand if a business partnership will succeed
Growth in Share of Retail Site Visits
Strategy How Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, and other popular apps are upending the e-commerce space (FB, GOOG, GOOGL)
Tuna in an open office? Unacceptable.
Strategy Millennials are killing canned tuna — and it reveals a dark truth about how the generation is forced to work
X
Advertisement