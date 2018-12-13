KFC is now selling a log that smells like fried chicken (YUM)

news

KFC is now selling a log that smells like fried chicken.

The KFC 11 Herbs and Spices firelog goes on sale on Thursday.

The firelog costs $18.99 and can be purchased online while supplies last.

KFC is kicking off the holiday season with a log that smells like fried chicken.

On Thursday, the chicken chain announced that it is debuting the "KFC 11 Herbs and Spices firelog." When lit, the log will smell like the chain's famous fried chicken.

Shoppers can buy the firelogs for $18.99 at kfcfirelogs.com starting on Thursday. The logs will be available as supplies last.

"At KFC, we have always been proud of our role in bringing loved ones together at the dinner table around a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken," Andrea Zahumensky, KFC US' CMO, said in a statement.

"Now, this winter we're bringing all the things we love — family, friends and fried chicken — together around the fire with our scented firelog."

KFC is known for its sometimes bizarre marketing ploys.

In 2016, the chicken chain gave away 3,000 free bottles of Colonel Sanders' Extra Crispy Sunscreen, which smelled like fried chicken. The lotion quickly sold out.

The chain has also cast a long list of various actors, singers, and comedians as Colonel Sanders since 2015. Stars include Billy Zane, Darrell Hammond, and Reba McEntire, who served as the chain's first female Colonel earlier this year.

The chain's advertising strategy is rooted in mixing the chain's history — such as the continued appearance of Colonel Sanders, as well as the emphasis on the 11 herbs and spice — with quirkier applications, like the scented log.

"Over the years we've had many, many people try and emulate KFC's successes. ... And no one has ever got close," Tony Lowings, KFC's incoming global CEO, said at parent company Yum Brands' investor day earlier in December. "And part of the reason for that is that our history is real."