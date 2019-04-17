Kenya Airways is set to increase the number of flights on the Kisumu and Mombasa routes during the Easter festivities.

The airline has gone a step further and even designated its Dreamliners which are typically used for international long-haul flights to the local market in a bid to cater to the high demand.

KQ says it will operate six flights between April 18 and 22nd from Nairobi to Mombasa using its Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Kenya's national carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ) has gone all out to ensure they capitalise on the upcoming Easter holiday as much as possible while it lasts.

“The increased capacity will give our customers greater choice and flexibility in planning their travel during this peak travel period. Our customers to Mombasa will also get a chance to experience the state-of-the-art Dreamliner which usually operates on international routes,” CEO Sebastian Mikosz said in a statement yesterday.

while passengers travelling between Nairobi and Kisumu in the same period will get an additional flight on its Q400 aircraft.

The airline normally operates nine flights from Monday to Friday and 10 over the weekend on both routes.

KQ, through low-cost subsidiary Jambojet, currently flies to Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu. It also operates Eldoret, Malindi and Ukunda routes targeting businessmen and tourists.

In recent years, the domestic air market has seen rising demand as more middle-class Kenyans opt to fly instead of driving.