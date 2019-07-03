To remain on top of things, the carrier has inked a contract with US firm GE Aviation, a subsidiary of General Electric, which will provide realtime digital data on all the carrier’s fleet to help improve efficiency.

In Africa, aviation fuel is over 30% more expensive than anywhere else in the world.

KQ’s management has previously said that rising fuel costs present a significant challenge to its recovery.

In a statement, GE Aviation chief digital officer John Mansfield said KQ will now be able to monitor fleet performance, implement and track fuel saving initiatives across its fleet network under the deal.

“Our aim is to help Kenya Airways reduce their multimillion-dollar fuel bill and increase their overall efficiency. The fidelity in our flight analytics, together with the team’s experience from analysing more than 175 million flights, will enable Kenya Airways to better manage operations with data-driven solutions,” he said.

Keeping in mind that fuel accounts for on global average 25% of operating costs and Africa aviation fuel is over 30% more expensive than anywhere else in the world, Kenya Airways is smart in inking the deal.

Kenya Airways director of operations Paul Njoroge has welcome the partnership and said it would go a long way in empowering the carrier to optimise its fuel costs thereby helping it improve on its service.

“The partnership with GE Aviation will empower Kenya Airways to optimise its fuel costs and excel in flight operations. GE brings a wealth of knowledge to help the airline fast track efficiencies enabling improvements in operations and customer experience,” he said.

KQ said GE’s flight operations software will be embedded on all its planes from its Boeing 737, 787 series to the Embraer E190 airplanes. As at December 2018, KQ had a fleet of 41 planes that fly to various destinations across the globe.