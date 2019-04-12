The arrangement is an opportunity for travelers to connect from New York, using the direct flight from Nairobi, to other cities within the US and Canada.

Kenya’s National Carrier, Kenya Airways has reached an agreement with Delta Airlines to activate its codeshare in the US and Canada. The arrangement will see both the business and leisure travelers enjoy greater connectivity and efficiency in 11 US cities and 4 Canadian cities.

The arrangement is an opportunity for travelers to connect from New York, using the direct flight from Nairobi, to other cities within the US and Canada opening many more opportunities at more competitive fares.

The destinations available from New York are: Chicago O Hare – Illinois, Denver – Colorado, Orlando – Florida, Miami – Florida, Raleigh Durham - North Carolina, Phoenix – Arizona, Charlotte - North Carolina.

The following destinations will be added subject to government and regulatory approvals: Houston – Texas, Philadelphia – Pennsylvania, Columbus – Ohio, Kansas City – Missouri, Toronto – Ontario, Montreal – Quebec, Ottawa – Ontario, Edmonton – Alberta.

“As part of our commitment to the New York route, we are proud to be a part of this partnership that will open up opportunities for our customers to access more destinations in North America through the John F. Kennedy Airport.” Said Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO Sebastian Mikosz.

The CEO said the New York route continues to be a strategic route for Kenya Airways and as an Airline are firmly committed to it as we gear up for Summer 2019 season which is a high flying season.

Beginning June, Kenya Airways will increase its frequency to New York from 5 days a week to 7 days a week. A move expected to open more opportunities for travelers to take advantage of this route during this high season.

The codeshare agreement is also in line with Kenya Airways’ broader strategy to assert its presence and expand connectivity across Africa while opening opportunities for tourism, trade and investment.

In October 2018, Kenya Airways launched direct flights from Nairobi to New York, a route which has opened opportunities for both business and leisure travelers, a first of its kind in the region.