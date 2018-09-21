Pulse.ng logo
Kanye West and Adidas just made a major play to one-up Supreme

On Monday, Adidas and Kanye West ran front page ads on nine newspapers across the country to promote the launch of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Triple White. The front page treatment comes a month after The New York Post featured a wrap-around ad for fashion brand Supreme.

One month after Supreme took over The New York Post's front page, Kanye West and Adidas are trying to one-up the cult fashion brand.

On Friday, an ad for the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Triple White ran on the front page of at least nine publications around the US, including The Detroit News, Detroit Free Press, Houston Chronicle, Philadelphia Inquirer, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Miami Herald, New York Post and Los Angeles Times.

West posted photos of the papers on his Instagram on Thursday evening, prior to the sneaker's Friday launch. The ad features the phrase "We Love" in a number of languages, as well as a website where people can buy the Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

The covers come a month after The New York Post featured a wrap-around ad for fashion brand Supreme, the first time The Post had premiered such an advertisement for any brand.

Supreme fans quickly snatched up the paper at newsstands and bodegas across the city. Soon, savvy buyers were reselling their copies of the paper at a markup.

It remains to be seen if the Yeezy newspapers will see similar demand.

However, when it comes to sneakers, West's brands tend to sell out quickly. When the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 originally launched in April 2017 it sold out instantly — but has still become the second-most Instagram sneaker ever, thanks in part to a thriving resale market.

