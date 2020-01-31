Her appointment takes effect on February 1, 2020.

This makes her the first Ghanaian woman to lead an oil firm operating in the country.

CEO of Aker Energy AS, Svein Jakob Liknes said “We are very pleased to strengthen our team and presence in Ghana with Kadijah as the Country Director of Aker Energy. With Kadijah’s experience, I am confident that she will lead with success as we move towards the development phase of the Pecan project offshore Ghana.”

Mrs Amoah will also be a member of the Executive Management Team of Aker Energy AS.

She is expected to also work closely with affiliated companies AGM Petroleum Ghana Limited (“AGM”) and Aker Ghana Investment Company (“AGIC”) in Ghana, two companies with the same majority owner as Aker Energy, and hold directorships in both companies.

Mrs. Amoah who is a lawyer by training, holds degrees in law and political science, a master’s degree in international business, and awaits the award of a postgraduate diploma in strategy and innovation.

She was a Senior Foreign Lawyer at the German office of Clifford Chance Germany, one of the largest law firms in the world, before joining Aker Energy.

Responding to her appointment, she said “I am extremely pleased to join Aker Energy at such an important stage of the company’s history. Building on the Aker group’s 180 years’ industrial heritage, Aker Energy will, together with AGM and AGIC, take the lead to develop Ghana’s oil and gas resources and related industries.”

“It all starts with the Pecan project operated by Aker Energy; but this is just the beginning. AGM’s plans to explore and appraise the SDWT block and AGIC’s plans to pursue development opportunities stand as testaments to Aker’s commitment to industry development in Ghana beyond the upcoming project,” she added.

Jan Helge Skogen who has held the role of Country Manager since May 2018 will stay on as an advisor until 1 March 2020.

“Since Jan Helge took on the role in 2018, the mandate was to establish a strong foundation for further growth whilst identifying a long-term, Ghanaian successor. As the company enters a new phase, it was natural to effectuate the leadership transition. I would like to thank Jan Helge for his remarkable effort and commitment over the past two years. When stepping down as Country Manager, he is now concluding a long and notable career within the oil and gas industry, including various assignments as country manager across the globe,” Mr. Liknes said.