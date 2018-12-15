Pulse.ng logo
Juul to its employees: No more vaping at your desk

Juul will erect a tent outside of its San Francisco headquarters for vaping.

  • Juul told its employees on Dec. 11 that California-based employees can no longer vape at their desks, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
  • The company, based in San Francisco, is enforcing a 2016 California law in which e-cigarettes are banned in the workplace.
  • Juul will erect a tent outside of its San Francisco headquarters for vaping.

Employees at Juul Labs Inc. have created the buzziest e-cigarette on the market. There's no other vape that's also a verb — "juuling."

But now, the employees of Juul can no longer use their company's insanely popular (and insanely controversial) product while working. On Tuesday, chief executive Kevin Burns emailed Juul's staff of around 800 that Juuling at work is no longer allowed, the Wall Street Journal wrote in an article on Friday.

The company, based in San Francisco, is enforcing a 2016 California law in which e-cigarettes are banned in the workplace.

"It may feel nonsensical to prohibit at-work use of the very products we work hard to create and promote," Chief Executive Kevin Burns emailed staff, according to the Journal. "But the bottom line is we need to comply with legal requirements the same as any company."

Read more: Silicon Valley e-cig startup Juul 'threw a really great party' to launch its devices, which experts say deliberately targeted youth

Previously, Juuling was a-okay throughout the office. "Nonstop, in the open, and in virtually every meeting," a current employee told the Journal, "in all parts of the building."

Instead, Juul employees will have to take to a tent that will be erected outside of the headquarters, the Journal reported. Burns wrote in his email that he would explore options for employees at Juul's other locations.

But while Juul has banned vaping in its own offices, workplace e-cigarette usage has become something of a cultural phenomenon, the Journal wrote.

Some workers who vape do it discretely.

Others are more explicit.

Now, Juul employees will have to take their vape out in the open air.

Read the entire Wall Street Journal report here.

