Mr Awuah will succeed the current Chief Executive Officer, Mr. D.K. Mensah when he retires later this year.

Before he was appointed, Mr Awuah was the Managing Partner of Jawuah & Co. Advisors Ltd, a management and financial services consulting firm.

Mr Awuah has an MBA from the Oxford Institute of International Finance (Oxford Brookes University), and is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK), and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG).

He worked with Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) as the Chief Executive Officer.

He has also worked with GCB Bank where he was Finance Director, Ecobank Capital where he served as Group Chief Finance Officer.

He has occupied senior roles such as Financial Controller at Barclays Bank of Ghana (now ABSA Bank), Chief Finance Officer at UBA Ghana, and as Finance Business Partner at Standard Chartered Bank Ghana with industry exposure from Tractor & Equipment Ghana (now Mantrac) and Western Castings Limited.

Mr Awuah brings to the Association a wealth of industry experience, broad knowledge of stakeholder management, and optimisation of social capital.

In his role, Mr Awuah will be expected to lead all strategic initiatives of GAB and champion the Banking Industry’s response to global banking practices, research opportunities, regulatory compliance, and emerging trends in sustainable financial services and financial inclusion efforts of Banks in Ghana.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Awuah said “The practice of banking has evolved; the change has been deep and impacted every aspect of the trade – our job is to navigate this phenomenal change professionally and remain in control. I draw my excitement from the superior service experience that banking customers are enjoying and will continue to benefit as a result of unimpeded banking evolution globally. At GAB, we will focus on building more inclusive banking with an emphasis on technology, collaboration, and holistic risk management practices across all our networks and channels.”

The President of GAB, Alhassan Andani, added that; “John’s strong knowledge of the banking industry can only be an advantage to the Association. We have every confidence in his ability to proactively coordinate industry efforts and be a strong advocate not only for Banks in Ghana but for the entire financial services sector in the country and beyond. We assure him of our unflinching support.”