Prior to his appointment, Mr Mensah was serving as the Country Manager of the company in Ghana.

He will be responsible for the overall performance of the Ghana business unit, maintaining strong relationships with partners, government and civil society, and advancing the company’s social investment programs, including the activities of the Kosmos Innovation Center.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kosmos Energy, Andrew G. Inglis who announce Mr Mensah’s appointment said, “Joe has established Kosmos as a leader among international oil companies through understanding local interests and creating a shared agenda that is mutually beneficial to both country and company.”

He added that “I am confident that he will lead the local Ghanaian staff and the supporting team in Dallas into a new era for Kosmos — redefining how the company supports Ghana’s economic and social development.”

About Mr Mensah

Mr Mensah joined Kosmos in 2015, most recently from IBM Ghana where he was the country general manager in charge of all aspects of the company’s operations.

During his more than 30 years with IBM, Mr. Mensah held a variety of leadership roles in sales and marketing before establishing IBM’s presence in Ghana in 2009.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a full-cycle deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the Atlantic Margins.

Its key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

They also maintain a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration (Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico), emerging basins (Mauritania, Senegal and Suriname) and frontier basins (Cote d’Ivoire, Namibia and Sao Tome and Principe).

Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS.