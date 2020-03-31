The unreliable nature of CV-only assessments make it challenging for recruiters to assert the practical capabilities of each applicant, this is why Jobberman recommends pre-employment testing to objectively evaluate job candidates based on their demonstrated expertise rather than what is written on paper.

This is why this new Skills Assessments product has been designed to evaluate the skill level of each applicant in performing specialised tasks in the specific position they are applying for.

With Jobberman Skills Assessments, recruiters have the advantage of easily integrating this process into their hiring flow, and allows them to rank every submitted CV according to the candidate’s skill-based performance.

The skills assessments also offer a unique solution during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic and institutional lockdowns, as it allows employers to smoothly continue with recruitment plans, using the assessment as a superior substitute for a physical interview or evaluation.

The skills assessments are not only curated by experts but are also specially tailored to fit different job functions and the required experience level for every job listing.

Jobberman is confident that this new Skills Assessments product will enable employers to look beyond a candidate’s CV, and find the right candidate for the job.

Get the right fit for that vacancy. Explore Jobberman’s Skills Assessment Test today.

