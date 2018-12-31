Ghanaians will celebrate January 7, 2019 as 'Constitution Day'.

The day has also been declared a public holiday by the government.

This is the first of many 'Constitution Day' to be celebrated.

The government of Ghana has declared January 7, 2019, a public holiday.

In a statement signed by the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, he said the day “has been declared a Public Holiday as “Constitution Day”.

The statement called on all in Ghana to observe the day as throughout the country.

Before Parliament went on Christmas break, the government tabled a bill in parliament seeking to amend the public holiday act.

This declaration will, therefore, mean that January 7, 2019, will be marked as the first of many Constitution Day holidays to come.