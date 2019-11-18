According to the Group, Jacqueline Mpare’s appointment takes effect on December 1, 2019, and she is expected to report to the Group Head, Agency Banking and Remittances Distribution.

She is expected to lead the development of Agency Networking across the Ecobank Group network.

“Jacqueline will work cross-functionally with other businesses in Consumer Banking and other key stakeholders across the Group to manage the rollout and support of the agent network,” the bank said in a press statement.

Adding that, “Additionally, she will be working with affiliate Agency Banking Heads on the engagement and hiring of agents to distribute Ecobank’s products and services within regulatory tolerance and approvals.”

About Jacqueline Mpare

Jacqueline has over 14 years of combined experience in Relationship Management, Business Development and Digital Financial Services.

She started her career in Ecobank in 2007 as an Operations Officer in the Transaction Banking department.

She was appointed the head of Agency banking at Ecobank in Ghana in 2017 and is accredited for building the portfolio from scratch.

She was, previously, the head of Branchless Banking and Strategic Partnerships where she led agent network building and mobile money agent management.

Jacqueline doubled as the Project Manager for Ecobank/Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Mass Savings Project, aimed at financial inclusion for the poor in Ghana, Nigeria and Liberia.

She has served in various roles in Transaction Banking, Card Issuance, Merchant Acquiring and Marketing.