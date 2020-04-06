The Chinese billionaire has donated 500 ventilators, 200,000 suits and facemasks, 2,000 thermometers, one million swabs, and extraction kits and 500,000 gloves.

Just as was done with the first batch, the donations will initially be shipped to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where the headquarters of the African Union is located.

It will then be distributed to the 54 African countries.

The first items shipped by Jack Ma in the last month included 1.1 million testing kits, 6 million masks and 60,000 medical use protective suits and facemasks to Africa.

In the first consignment, Kenya got about 20,000 testing kits and 100,000 face masks.

Africa has recorded over 9,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with more than 400 deaths.