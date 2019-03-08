She said that even though women face a number of challenges in the male-dominated business environment, it is possible for women to also rise through the ranks.

She explained that if other women are doing it other females can also excel in their careers even if they have to combine that with managing a home.

In an interview, she said, “The time has come for leaders to do more.”

“Women must be on most boards and to take charge because we are capable,” she added.

On International Women’s Day this year, the world is focusing on innovative ways in that can propel gender equality and the empowerment of women.

This year’s celebration is under the global theme “Think equal, build smart, innovate for change.”

In a press release to commemorate the day, the United Nations in Ghana said the issues of women are often compromised by the lack of needed opportunities.

“Women’s education and economic empowerment are too often compromised by lack of adequate and sustained opportunities, support, and investments. Child marriage and teenage pregnancy remain a critical barrier to girls’ continued education, skills development, and full transition into employment. Ghanaian women constitute 70 % of the informal sector workforce and many are low-income earners with limited social security protection.”