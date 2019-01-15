The Executive Director of the International Cocoa Organization believes that revenue accrued from the cocoa trade must result in more equitable distribution.

Michel Arrion said he will ensure cocoa producing farmers receive decent remuneration for their work in the sector.

According to Mr Arrion, he would soon be outdooring a 5-Year Strategic Action Plan in line with his vision to address the challenges affecting the world cocoa economy.

The Executive Director of the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) has said that his top priority is to make sure that cocoa farmers in major cocoa producing countries including Ghana receive fair and decent remuneration for cocoa farmers.

Michel Arrion said that he is hopeful this will be achieved in the next few years in all major cocoa producing countries, including Ghana.

Mr Arrion, said revenue accrued from the cocoa trade must result in more equitable distribution.

“My priority is to ensure that cocoa farmers all over the world get decent prices for their produce,” he said.

Mr. Arrion, was speaking when he paid a visit to the Management of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) in Accra, on Monday (January 14, 2019) as part of his official duty tour of cocoa producing countries in Africa.

Mr Arrion took over as head of the ICCO from Dr. Jean Marc Angah in October 2018.

Mr. Arrion praised Ghana for being the world’s second-best producer of cocoa and also putting measures in place to ensure sustainable cocoa production.

Mr. Arrion added that he would soon be outdooring a 5-Year Strategic Action Plan in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, in line with his vision to address the challenges affecting the world cocoa economy.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of COCOBOD Joseph Boahen Aidoo, in responding said COCOBOD has made progress in sustainable cocoa production, sustainable domestic consumption, and forest preservation.

Mr. Aidoo said his management is committed to working closely with the ICCO to address, especially, the continuous fall in the world price of cocoa.

He argued that although farm productivity is rising due to the combined effects of the Productivity Enhancement Programmes (PEPs) implemented by the Board, the cocoa farmers are yet to benefit to enhance their livelihoods.

“Cocoa farmers who adopted our productivity enhancement initiatives have recorded higher yields but the falling world price of cocoa is still a matter of concern,” he said.