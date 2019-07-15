In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the Executive Director of the IES, Paa Kwasi Anamua Sakyi, said power supply will be more stable when the revenue collection system is improved.

“I think PDS has failed to collect its revenues quite on time. Ghanaians are also stealing power from them and they have allowed Ghanaians to steal power. I am sure if they can really handle the losses in their system both commercial and technical, which is more than 29% of the power they distribute, things will be stable,” he said.

Mr Anamua Sakyi’s comment comes after threats by Independent Power Producers to cut power if some monies owed them are not paid.

The Chamber of Independent Power Distributors and Bulk Consumers (CIPDIB) has threatened to cut power to homes and offices if the outstanding debt which is in excess of US$600million owed them was not paid.

Even though the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has confirmed receiving GH¢200 million as part payment for the outstanding debt, the CIPDIB told Citi Business News, they have not received any communication to that effect.

However, the IES believes the PDS will be able to save some money to pay the independent power producers when they have been supplied power if revenue generation is better.

“It is not how much installed capacity that you have, it is how much fuel you have; it is the money that is the revenue you generate. If the money is not there, they will be unable to work efficiently,” Mr. Anamua Sakyi added.