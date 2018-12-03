Instagram has revolutionized the way we shop for clothes — and these previously unknown brands are turning out to be winners (FB)

news

Instagram is revolutionizing the way people shop and making it easier for consumers to find new, less-established brands.

This has meant that smaller, direct-to-consumer companies can quickly earn success online.

These are the top 10 most-wanted brands on Instagram, according to fashion search site Lyst.

Smaller companies that would have once found it difficult to get off the ground and establish a presence are getting a head start on Instagram. The app is helping these brands reach larger audiences more quickly, without having to make major investments in advertising and marketing.

This process has been aided by Instagram influencers, who have quickly become one of the most powerful tools of promotion, eclipsing traditional celebrity endorsements in some cases.

This month, fashion search site Lyst ranked the top 10 most-wanted brands on Instagram, based on spikes in search demand that were related to Instagram mentions as well as brand tags throughout 2018.

Find out what made the list below:

10. Stine Goya

Danish designer Stine Goya founded her namesake brand in 2006 in Copenhagen. It's known for its colorful prints and feminine shapes.

Today, it has three stores in Copenhagen and is stocked in more than 250 stores across 30 countries worldwide.

9. Rouje

French model and "It" girl Jeanne Damas launched her fashion label Rouje back in 2016. The collection was based on her own style, focusing on vintage-style dresses with floral patterns.

The brand shot to fame in 2017, after Selena Gomez wore three different Rouje dresses in one month.

"Rouje's coveted 'French-girl look' very quickly went from being the subject of covert fascination to becoming a mainstream phenomenon," Fashionista writer Andrea Cheng wrote in October.

According to Lyst, there were over 9,000 searches a week for Rouje's Gabin dress (photographed above) between July and September this year.

8. Faithfull the Brand

Faithfull The Brand is known for its laid-back vacation and beachwear clothing.

All the items are manufactured in Bali, Indonesia, and inspired by vintage prints.

Searches for the brand were up 12% year-on-year on Lyst's site after they were photographed on influencers and celebrities such as Candice Swanepoel and Vanessa Hudgens.

7. Nanushka

Budapest-based Nanushka has been around since 2006, selling sustainable and simple fashion pieces. Its founder Sandra Sandor and her co-owner Peter Baldaszti have grown the company from one store to now being stocked in over 30 countries worldwide.

6. Staud

Staud's co-founders Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto wanted to create a collection of timeless items at accessible price points. Most pants cost just shy of $200; dresses are between $175 and $415.

"The goal? No nonsense, high style. We want to create a line of modern classics, refined pieces that reflect both an eye toward the future and a nostalgia for old-school elegance," Staud's website states.

Forbes estimated that its 2018 revenues will hit $20 million, five times its 2017 numbers. Last year Burch Creative Capital invested $1.6 million in the company, valuing it at $10 million, Forbes noted, citing PitchBook.

5. Ganni

Danish brand Ganni is run by husband-and-wife duo Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup. The brand has achieved success through the promotion of its #GanniGirls hashtag, which customers and Instagram influencers use to show off the clothing.

Today, it's one of the best-known brands on Instagram and is stocked in stores around the world. It's now one of the top 20 best-selling brands at Net-a-Porter.

In December 2017, private equity firm L Catterton acquired a 51% stake in the company.

4. Réalisation Par

Australian online fashion brand Réalisation Par has dominated Instagram this year with its $180 leopard print Noami skirt (pictured above), which sold out every time it was restocked this summer, The Independent reported.

Rather than launch collections, items are rolled out individually.

3. The Attico

Founded in 2016 by Italian "It" girls Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini, Attico shot to fame overnight after model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was photographed wearing its clothing.

2. Reformation

US fashion brand Reformation is known for its trendy pieces that are made using sustainable fabrics, leftover material from warehouses, and repurposed vintage clothing,

Its Thelma dress, pictured above, was in the top 10 most-viewed dresses on Lyst this year.

Reformation now has 13 stores in the US and is stocked at Nordstrom.

1. Veja

Since launching in 2004, sustainable French sneaker brand Veja has shot to fame and become a favorite of fashion editors and celebrities, most recently being worn by Meghan Markle during the royal tour to Australia and New Zealand.

According to Lyst, searches of Veja have increased 113% year-over-year.