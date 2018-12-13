Instacart's delivery partnership with Whole Foods is over

news

Whole Foods' groceries are no longer available on Instacart.

Instacart CEO Apoorva Mehta announced that the company's partnership with Whole Foods would be winding down in a blog post on Thursday.

On Thursday, Instacart CEO Apoorva Mehta announced the news in a blog post. He said that the company had ended its partnership with Amazon-owned grocery chain Whole Foods and that the service would be slowed phased out over the coming months.

"We expect to ramp down all remaining Whole Foods in-store shopping operations in preparation for Whole Foods to fully exit our marketplace in the coming months," he said.

The 1,415 in-store Instacart shoppers will be directly impacted by this.

"For our in-store Whole Foods shoppers who are personally impacted by this news, we're deeply committed to being transparent about what this means for you and plan to share any updates with you as they become available."

This story is developing.