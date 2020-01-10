Speaking on Accra-based Citi News, Mr Ofosu-Dorte said this will happen due to the implementation of the continental free trade agreement.

He explained that Africa’s development is currently largely driven by politicians which have not yielded the best results for the continent. However, that will soon be replaced by free trade.

“The more you take the control away from politicians the more Africa will develop faster. So, if you look at Africa from a traditional point that we don’t celebrate ideas, yes, but if you do free trade, and people realize that I can upscale and I can sell my goods anywhere and there is a payment platform and there is a way I can export, the innovation and the ideas need not wait for approval from government, people will just do it.”

“They are just too slow. And in terms of removing systems and all the rest. Systems that prevent us from trading, they are too slow in doing that. This is why I believe in the AFCTA as one of the most significant things that can make a significant change…” he added.

Mr Ofosu-Dorte was speaking ahead of the Crystal Ball Africa conference to be held this year. The conference provides a forum for business executives, investors, professionals, regulators, and policymakers to discuss trends and policy changes that will impact the private sector in the New Year.