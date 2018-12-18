IHOP is joining the wave of advertisers cutting ties with Tucker Carlson's Fox News show.

Last week, Carlson said in a segment that immigrants were making the US "poorer and dirtier and more divided."

On Tuesday, IHOP announced it would no longer be advertising on the show, as the chain says it stands for "welcoming folks from all backgrounds and beliefs into our restaurants."

IHOP is joining the mass of advertisers abandoning Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show after his controversial comments about immigration last week.

"At our core, we stand for welcoming folks from all backgrounds and beliefs into our restaurants and continually evaluate advertising to ensure it aligns with our values," IHOP said in a statement to Business Insider.

"In this case, we will no longer be advertising on this show."

At least 12 advertisers have stopped advertising on the show since last week, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news that IHOP was cutting ties with Tucker Carlson's show.

Last Thursday, Carlson said in a segment that the US needed more "scientists and engineers," as the country seeks to fill automated and tech-centered jobs.

"Instead we're getting waves of people with high school educations or less. Nice people, no one doubts that, but as an economic matter this is insane. It's indefensible, so no one even tries to defend it," he said.

"Instead our leaders demand that you shut up and accept this. We have a moral obligation to admit the world's poor, they tell us, even if it makes our country poorer and dirtier and more divided."

On Friday, insurance company Pacific Life was the first advertiser to come out in disagreement with Carlson, saying the company would "not be advertising on Mr. Carlson's show in the coming weeks as we reevaluate our relationship with his program."

Brands including online design marketplace Minted, jobs site Indeed, and Nautilus, the company that owns Bowflex, are among those that followed suit in cutting ties in the following days.

A spokesperson for Fox News did not immediately return Business Insider's request for comment.

The threat of boycotts has loomed large for advertisers in 2018.

Delta, United Airlines, Hertz, and MetLife were among more than a dozen companies that cut ties with the NRA in February after the school massacre in Parkland, Florida, following threats of boycott. Another dozen sponsors cut ties with Laura Ingraham's Fox News show earlier this year when she mocked Parkland shooting survivor and activist David Hogg for getting rejected from four colleges.

