Yomi Adedeji founded Softcom in 2007, fresh out of school, full of passion and ready to take on the world. He had two goals: to solve problems and connect people, businesses, and communities using technology. Softcom, for him, was not going to be just another company. He wanted to build a culture with a difference. So he got to work.

In just over 10 years, Softcom has delivered solutions for clients such as the Nigerian Federal Government, MTN, GSK, the Consumer Protection Council of Nigeria, Forte Oil, and Honeywell, among others, raking in millions of Naira in revenue.

The silently mighty young company is the brain behind the complaints management system of the Customer Protection Council of Nigeria, is responsible for GSK’s Patient Adherence Programme, and the technological power behind the Nigerian federal government’s N-Power programme.

I visited Softcom in early November to see what life is like there and understand their process for innovation. I talked to the people to see what really drives them and how a company so young has achieved so much.

A day at Softcom Limited

When I arrive at Softcom, I meet Seyi Awosika. Seyi is the reconciliation and settlement manager for Eyowo, Softcom’s payment and financial services product. Eyowo is a lot different from many of the payment services in Nigeria, it works for anyone with a phone and does not require you to have a bank account.

Seyi tells me that if I wanted to buy something from a vendor or merchant, all I needed to do was transfer money from my Eyowo account to the person’s phone number directly “instead of swiping your card or entering bank account details.” He adds, “Everyone is an Eyowo user as long as you have a phone number. You just need to activate your account by creating a pin or getting an OTP. That’s when you come live on the platform.”

For most other payment services in Nigeria, you require a bank account to operate your account. But Eyowo targets people at the bottom of the pyramid, people who see no reason for a bank account or are not enticed by the prospects of owning one. They are perfectly fine keeping their money by themselves and distributing it within their local communities through cooperatives. When I think about this, I realise how large Eyowo’s potential market cap can be given that about 37 to 40% of Nigerians do not own a bank account (figures varying from different reports), but the mobile phone penetration rate sits somewhere between 81 to 84%.

“The sheer scale, size and audacity of what we’re doing here is one of the motivating factors for me to come to work,” Abiola Fajimi tells me. He leads the frontend developers team in the Engineering Unit. “It scares and lures me at the same time,” He adds. Abiola believes that solving problems here in Nigeria can serve as a blueprint for the rest of Africa.

I ask him what his working process is like and how he ensures he remains productive. “Asides the fact that I work in a unit that allows flexibility, Engineering actually as remote working options,” he says. But the choice has really never been about where he’s working from.

“Just being within a group of people driving towards the same goal as you motivates you to come to work, even though you have the freedom to work from anywhere. I’ve realised that maybe just the freedom is what comforts people. Nobody is ringing the bell for opening time and closing time. You’re expected to be mature. It’s part of the culture to expect to see leadership at every level. There’s just that expectation for you to take ownership of your time and ideas. That level of expectation will drive you to find the most productive ways to work.”

Is Eyowo the most innovative payment platform in Nigeria?

There are three office buildings in the Softcom compound. The building housing the Eyowo team is constructed like a getaway cabin with an artsy vibe. The walls are decorated with a blackboard, colourful buttons and old jean trousers. When I’m done here, I walk across the compound into the main building, a grey duplex that houses the rest of the Softcom squad -- the engineers, HR, admin staff, content team, and a games room, among other things.

In the main building, I meet Titilayomi Yomi-Badejo and Adeteju Adeleye. Titilayo works as an HR associate and talent manager and Adeteju works in the People, Culture and Organisation department, her job particularly focuses on employee wellness and employee engagement.

I quickly learn from my conversation with Titilayomi that the team members are encouraged to think for themselves. She says Softcom makes her feel like everyone matters, no matter their role or level in the company. Anyone can come up with ideas and the company is set up to encourage teamwork, she says.

I ask her what Softcom looks for in potential employees. Technical expertise, she says. Then she adds, “We look out more for people who are eager to learn, who already show that they can think for themselves, who are willing to grow and are enthusiastic about working. Apart from them having the right experience, we look at their attitude to work and their level of passion about the work they are coming to do.”

Adeteju says her job is to ensure everybody in Softcom enjoys what they do, enjoy their workspace, and scheduling interviews with the in-house counsellor.

The counsellor comes in twice a week and each employee session with her lasts for an hour. Adeteju tries to encourage everyone to see her. She tells me that most people who see her once are often eager to see her again. Sanmi Olabintan, a copywriter and content analyst at the company, tells me that seeing the in-house counsellor has helped him make wiser financial decisions and it provides an incentive for him to figure out more effective ways to work.

There are monthly meetups -- Carpe Diem, they’re called. Every month, employees come together and listen to TED-style presentations and a roundup of what is going on in the company. This promotes, among other things, a culture of openness, ownership, and collaboration. Everyone feels like they are a stakeholder in the company and are encouraged to take responsibility for whatever goes on.

The future of Softcom

Across the street, there’s some construction work going on. Engineers and builders are prepping the new Softcom building. Tokunbo Olugbade works in the marketing and comms department. He explains to me that the new building will be designed to “give people a feel of Softcom right from the entrance.” The new building is called Ekonovo, a play on the indigenous name for Lagos and ‘novo’, Portuguese for ‘new’.

I end my day back at the Eyowo ‘cabin’, drawn back by the aesthetics, but mostly by the thought of what Eyowo and Softcom could become given time. It’ll be interesting to see.