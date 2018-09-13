Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

I drove a $77,000 GMC Yukon Denali to see if the huge SUV lives up to its premium reputation — here's the verdict (GM)

Strategy I drove a $77,000 GMC Yukon Denali to see if the huge SUV lives up to its premium reputation — here's the verdict (GM)

The GMC Yukon Denali is about as upmarket as you can get without entering the true luxury realm. The full-size SUV has plenty of room for passengers and stuff, and it can tow a respectable 8,400 lbs. with four-wheel-drive and a beefy 6.2-liter V8 engine.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The GMC Yukon Denali. play

The GMC Yukon Denali.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)

  • The GMC Yukon Denali is about as upmarket as you can get without entering the true luxury realm.
  • The full-size SUV has plenty of room for passengers and stuff, and it can tow a respectable 8,400 lbs. with four-wheel-drive and a beefy 6.2-liter V8 engine.
  • I liked the Yukon Denali for its abundant power, smooth ride, and ability to tote a serious load.

When people think of big luxury SUVs, nameplates such as the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator come to mind. That's understandable because when it comes to the largest players in the market, the Caddy and the Lincoln — along with the Lexus LX and the Infiniti QX80 — have been around for so long that they're extremely well-known.

Traditionally, if you wanted Escalade scale, for example, minus the Escalade price, you could drop down in the General Motors lineup to the Chevy Tahoe or Suburban. For a bit more premium-ness, there was the GMC Yukon. But GMC, in particular, has been doing something interesting, offering a near-luxury, super-premium trim level called "Denali."

I've sampled a bunch of Denali-grade GMCs, and last year, I took an extended wheelbase version of the Yukon Denali on a family road trip.

More recently, the standard-wheelbase Yukon Denali landed in my driveway, just in time to take my three children to summer camp, roughly a 4-hour, round-trip jaunt. Throw in my lovely wife, as well as enough gear to get a trio of kids through two weeks away from home, and we had a good test of the Yukon Denali's capabilities.

The vehicle was a 2018 Denali, with a base price of $69,165, but optioned up, our tester came to $77,390. I tooled around in it for a week, apart from the aforementioned weekend run. I didn't tow anything, but this SUV has some serious capacity, with a rating of up to 8,400 lbs.

Here's what I thought.

The "Onyx Black" Yukon Denali landed in my driveway and promptly filled it up. Note the Denali grille, a massive yet intricate signature element.

Our Yukon Denali came in "Onyx Black." play

Our Yukon Denali came in "Onyx Black."

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


This Yukon Denali is more compact, if you will, than the XL I previously sampled.

A side view of the Denali. play

A side view of the Denali.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)

From stem to stern, it's about 204 inches, with a cargo capacity when all three rows of seats are deployed of about 15 cubic feet.

The XL is around 244 inches long, with more than twice as much cargo area and a notably larger third row.

Our tester came with 20-inch aluminum wheels, but if I were buying, I'd go for the optional 22-inchers, to better fill those huge wheel arches.



For the record, the XL is so named because it's longer, with extended length and wheelbase.

For the record, the XL is so named because it's longer, with extended length and wheelbase. play

For the record, the XL is so named because it's longer, with extended length and wheelbase.

(GM)


The Denali name of course comes from Denali National Park, where what was formerly known as Mt. McKinley was renamed Denali in 2015 — 16 years after the Denali nameplate first appeared in the market.

The Denali name of course comes from Denali National Park, where what was formerly known as Mt. McKinley was renamed Denali in 2015 — 16 years after the Denali nameplate first appeared in the market. play

The Denali name of course comes from Denali National Park, where what was formerly known as Mt. McKinley was renamed Denali in 2015 — 16 years after the Denali nameplate first appeared in the market.

(Shutterstock/EvanFH)


With our non-XL tester, the Yukon badging and ...

With our non-XL tester, the Yukon badging and ... play

With our non-XL tester, the Yukon badging and ...

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


... and the Denali badging are bold, but not overwhelming nor garish.

... and the Denali badging are bold, but not overwhelming nor garish. play

... and the Denali badging are bold, but not overwhelming nor garish.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


As with its sibling SUVs, the Yukon Denali provides a retractable step to ease getting in and getting out.

As with its sibling SUVs, the Yukon Denali provides a retractable step to ease getting in and getting out. play

As with its sibling SUVs, the Yukon Denali provides a retractable step to ease getting in and getting out.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Built with pride in Arlington, Texas!

Built with pride in Arlington, Texas! play

Built with pride in Arlington, Texas!

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


The "Jet Black" was quite nice and also looked as if it could stand up to a bit of punishment. That's GMC: ruggedly premium.

The "Jet Black" was quite nice and also looked as if it could stand up to a bit of punishment. That's GMC: ruggedly premium. play

The "Jet Black" was quite nice and also looked as if it could stand up to a bit of punishment. That's GMC: ruggedly premium.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Even though this SUV is the extended-length version, there still a lot of real estate between drive and third-row.

Even though this SUV is the extended-length version, there still a lot of real estate between drive and third-row. play

Even though this SUV is the extended-length version, there still a lot of real estate between drive and third-row.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


The rear captain's seats are large and comfy.

The rear captain's seats are large and comfy. play

The rear captain's seats are large and comfy.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


A drawback: That's not much in the way of cargo area with the third-row deployed.

A drawback: That's not much in the way of cargo area with the third-row deployed. play

A drawback: That's not much in the way of cargo area with the third-row deployed.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Using these controls ...

Using these controls ... play

Using these controls ...

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


... Changes the situation dramatically. As it turned out, I was able to use the smaller third-row seat to transport kid number three, with the large seating area folded down to tote some extra load.

... Changes the situation dramatically. As it turned out, I was able to use the smaller third-row seat to transport kid number three, with the large seating area folded down to tote some extra load. play

... Changes the situation dramatically. As it turned out, I was able to use the smaller third-row seat to transport kid number three, with the large seating area folded down to tote some extra load.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


The driver isn't presented with anything all that snazzy. Again, ruggedly premium. The stitched leather-wrapped steering wheel feel good, and the controls are fairly intuitive.

The driver isn't presented with anything all that snazzy. Again, ruggedly premium. The stitched leather-wrapped steering wheel feel good, and the controls are fairly intuitive. play

The driver isn't presented with anything all that snazzy. Again, ruggedly premium. The stitched leather-wrapped steering wheel feel good, and the controls are fairly intuitive.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Yep, the 10-speed automatic transmission is controlled with an old-school column shifter. So folks hate this and find it antiquated and crude. I love it.

Yep, the 10-speed automatic transmission is controlled with an old-school column shifter. So folks hate this and find it antiquated and crude. I love it. play

Yep, the 10-speed automatic transmission is controlled with an old-school column shifter. So folks hate this and find it antiquated and crude. I love it.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


GMC uses its flavor of the IntelliLink infotainment system, which is one of the better touchscreen systems around. The eight-inch touchscreen is a little skimpy, but it gets the job done.

GMC uses its flavor of the IntelliLink infotainment system, which is one of the better touchscreen systems around. The eight-inch touchscreen is a little skimpy, but it gets the job done. play

GMC uses its flavor of the IntelliLink infotainment system, which is one of the better touchscreen systems around. The eight-inch touchscreen is a little skimpy, but it gets the job done.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


The system doesn't lack for anything. There's perfectly good navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, plus USB/AUX inputs and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with 4G LTE wifi.

The system doesn't lack for anything. There's perfectly good navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, plus USB/AUX inputs and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with 4G LTE wifi. play

The system doesn't lack for anything. There's perfectly good navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, plus USB/AUX inputs and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with 4G LTE wifi.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


So what's the verdict?

So what's the verdict? play

So what's the verdict?

(Matthew DeBord/BI)

The standard-length Yukon Denali is a bit more driveway friendly than the XL, which of course can make you think at times that you should be driving passengers to the airport. But make no mistake: it's large, and it's in charge.

For long freeway journeys, the SUV is ideal: comfortable, smooth, powerful, with a nice-shifting 10-speed auto that does everything in its power to deliver 22 mpg (you'll get only 14 in city driving) and a 420-horsepower motor that means passing semis is academic.

The interesting thing about the Chevy Tahoe/Suburban-Yukon Denali-Escalade triumvirate is that you could plausibly pick any one and be perfectly happy. The Chevy is a workhorse, the GMC is fancier, and the Caddy is plush. It comes down to how much premium "content" you're in the market for and what you want to spend.

It also comes down to a bit of branding. If the Chevy is low-key and the Caddy is high-end, the GMC is for gentlemen contractors and farmers. It's a vehicle that I would wash quite often to keep that black exterior looking sharp. Not as often as the Caddy, but more often than the Chevy.

The bottom line is that when I have my entire clan in the picture for a journey of some ambition, I'm always pleased to have a GMC Yukon Denali in the driveway. And so are they. I mean that: Families like big SUVs, especially if they're families that have to move around.



Top 3

1 Strategy Global payments tech firm, Visa, picks Kenyan banker for senior...bullet
2 Strategy Multichoice is cutting down jobs as DSTV faces stiff...bullet
3 Strategy MultiChoice wants the South African government to regulate...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

"Things really go wrong when you forget what you're trying to say and you slip up," said Vibes founder Jack Mann, pictured.
Strategy An entrepreneur who went on 'Shark Tank' to pitch his 3-month-old startup in front of a national audience relied on an unusual memory technique to avoid panicking and forgetting his script
20 February 2018, Khartoum, Sudan - Dr. Chimimba David Phiri, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa speaks during his conference " Results and Priorities for FAO in the Africa Region" in the Friendship Hall, Kharthoum, Sudan on February, 20th, 2018 during the 30th FAO Regional Conference for Africa held at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Sudan from 19 to 23 February 2018.
Strategy An expert shares the simple reasons why young people are not interested in agriculture and how to change that
How the new Jet.com homepage will look for someone logging on from New York City in the evening.
Strategy Walmart's Jet.com is relaunching to make shopping online more fun in a direct challenge to Amazon (WMT, AMZN)
Some Amazon customers have noticed unusually high prices of bottled water on its website.
Strategy Furious customers are accusing Amazon of raising the price of water ahead of Hurricane Florence, but the truth is more complicated (AMZN)