It was held at the ongoing Social Media Week, Africa’s largest tech and digital media event, at Landmark Event Center, Lagos state.

The session was handled by Odunayo Eweniyi, Co-founder/COO, Piggyvest, Ayo-Bankole Akintujoye, Founder/Convener, Lagos SME Bootcamp, Layo Ogunbanwo, VP Product Strategy, Piggyvest, Kola Aina, Founding Partner, Ventures Platform and Adesola Adesakin, Founder, Smart Stewards.

During the forum, each panellist shared their tips for creating and managing wealth in this digital era. Here is what they had to say:

Start by figuring out your skill

According to Adesakin, a Certified Nigerian Accountant, the first thing to do is to identify what you are good at.

Take advantage of the information and tools online

The next step is to figure out how technology can be applied. Almost every skill from writing to speaking can be monetised in this digital era.

"I am very wary of telling people, 'these are the skills you need to succeed in the digital age' because you can succeed with just about any skill," Eweniyi states. "Rather, you should ask, 'what digital platforms am I very conversant with? And how best can I monetize it within that space?'"

To money in this digital age, you have to take advantage of the information and tools online

Find that unifying thing and capitalise on it

According to the Co-founder/COO of Piggyvest, "Your product, skill, or service needs to find out just one unifying factor that everyone is excited about to grow digitally."

Wealth creation is followed by wealth management and multiplication

After creating wealth, you need to manage and multiply it. You do this by investing your money so that it can works for you.

Eweniyi recommends diversifying your investment portfolio.

Collaborate collaborate collaborate

Collaboration is an important tool to leverage on in this digital era.

Adesakin explains, "When someone asks you if you can do something if you do not know how to do it, say yes then go look for someone who can do it. You get your finders fee and generally maximize opportunities."

