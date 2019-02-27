The African Development Bank (AfDB) is proving to be the answer to the continent’s development needs.

Led by Nigeria's former Agriculture Minister, Akinwumi Adesina, the development bank has changed lives and made difference with about 370 transformative projects valued at $11.3 billion in the last seven years.

In 2018, AfDB approved 65 projects for 15 countries valued at $2.8 billion.

These projects cut across African nations in agriculture, power, job and security food strategies in Africa among others. Little wonder, Adesina was honoured with a Nobel Laureate at the 2017 World Food Prize.

These were the words of the governors representing the AfDB West Africa region at its consultative meeting with the institution's President and senior management in Abidjan on Monday.

The meeting, initiated by President Akinwumi Adesina in 2018, aimed at sharing views with the governors of the bank annually.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure that the Governors are much closer to the bank and that you are integrally involved in the wider vision and direction, particularly as it pertains to the challenges and needs of your respective regions,” Adesina said in his opening remarks.

“Today, I am filled with hope. Hope because Africa is changing. Hope because across the continent, despite challenges, you can see a rising determination to turn things around,” he further noted.

The governors also urged the AfDB to put greater focus on women in order to close the gender gap, address climate change, and increase attention to development in fragile states.