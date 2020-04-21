Nigerian companies have an advantage over many African neighbors when it comes to sustaining international business, even in the current pandemic. English is the nation’s official language, and the internet is strong, at least in cities.

But this rosy picture cannot hide the dark clouds that have accompanied this crisis. Any advantage which can help Nigerians compete successfully will be welcome. That’s where interpretation services, translation and localisation of digital assets come in. We’ll look at how businesses in Nigeria can use these to keep global connections going, and even growing.

Coming to Terms: Defining Translation, Interpretation, and Localisation Services

According to Statistical projections, the global language services market size exceeds $52 billion, double what it was a decade ago. Translation and interpretation are familiar terms, and the two are often employed interchangeably. But there are clear distinctions between them. Translation refers to the written word, to documents, whereas interpretation refers to the spoken word, usually in meetings, conferences, or public presentations. Interpretation is done in real-time while translation can be done at any time, though usually under pressure of a deadline.

Localisation refers to the process of adapting content and communications – primarily in digital media -- from one locale to another, such as a region or a country, from Lagos to London or Los Angeles. Each location requires its own language adaptations but also conversions of date and numerical formats, currencies, and time zones. Localizing also means adapting communication for cultural preferences and linguistic sensitivities. What works casually in Nigerian Pidgin may not fly when speaking formally to a British client.

Going Global Means Getting Localisation Services Right

The sum of localisations in your company’s website, app, or social media add up to your globalization footprint, reflecting how well you can service, market and sell to the world. Providing these essential communication services in normal times is hard enough. But now, with businesses worldwide collapsing, whole sectors crushed, and double-digit unemployment prevalent in most countries, the challenge is all the greater, especially coming from what the rest of the world looks upon as a primitive corner of West Africa.

Looking on the bright side of the coronavirus crisis, however, the current crisis can be a time of opportunity for Nigerian companies capable of moving quickly and cleverly. The whole world is not flying, so the geographical remoteness of Nigeria relative to the hubs of Europe, Asia, and the Americas is neutralized. Supply chain and service disruptions mean that customers are more open to alternative sources of vital products and services. Taking advantage of these opportunities means moving quickly to localize digital assets to support additional languages and locations. And it means using video remote interpretation so clients understand what you offer and feel personal connection.

The Nigerian Need for Affordable Localisation and Interpretation Services

Let’s be candid about the strengths and weaknesses of Nigerian business communications. The pulse of Lagos is felt throughout the region. Nigerian entrepreneurs are innovative and ambitious. But these same characteristics, unfortunately, have unleashed scammers. Honest Nigerian businesses pay the price for the bad reputation created by some of our countrymen.

One remedy is to project a “squeaky clean” professional look to the outside world. That means ensuring that the communications of our businesses are not just up-to-date and well-designed. They must be expressed in a way that creates confidence, reliability and credibility. The best way to achieve this is with outside help. Translation companies and localisation agencies adapt your messaging to strike a friendly and familiar chord with foreign audiences. So you “speak their language” literally and on an emotional level.

How to Approach Translation and Interpretation Services to Get the Best Deal?

Looks for translation agencies with experience serving clients in Nigeria, and can handle Nigerian languages. They should explicitly list those languages that you need to support for your target markets. Research via Google to get a list of translation agencies with experience in your target markets. Query them by email with a description of your needs, the language pairs you require, and your timetable.

Most respectable agencies will respond within hours. They should send a price-quote, timetable and/or questions to clarify your needs. Reach out to those that communicate most effectively and which have a website that makes you feel that you are in good hands. Then get on a video call with the most promising candidate agency to negotiate terms and make your decision. Find the best fit of price, quality and turnaround time.

Most interpretation these days is via video. Whether you use Zoom, WhatsApp, Google Hangouts, or Skype, Video Remote Interpretation (VRI) is how business is done. If your English (or your employee’s) is not superb, engage an interpreter to accompany video meetings. This looks impressive and enables relaxed observation of the other side as the interpretation is spoken. Make sure that your agency of choice supports VRI in the language pairs you require.

What About Machine Translation and Freelance Interpreters and Translators?

The quality of Google Translate, Microsoft Translator and other “machine translation” services has improved dramatically in recent years. Software translators, however, are still no match for skilled human translation in most tasks. Continue to use these free online services for internal research and customer support messaging. But don’t risk embarrassment by entrusting sensitive public communications to a software algorithm. There’s a reason why human translators are not (yet) in danger of going extinct.

The same consideration applies to freelance translators and interpreters. There’s nothing wrong with hiring freelancers from time to time, in a pinch. But bear in mind that managing freelancers can drain your personal time. They also get sick, take trips, and are not always available when you need them, compared to more robust translation agencies. Also, some are lazy, giving in to the temptation of using Google Translate instead of their own linguistic knowledge. If you do hire freelancers, do so in pairs, so one is a check on the other, and available as a backup.

You will pay less for freelancers than for agencies: on a per-word basis for translators, and at an hourly rate for interpreters. Managing these payment accounts can also be a headache, another reason to pay a bit more with translation agencies for the peace of mind in these trying times. Ultimately, linguistic services are not so much a current expense but a medium-term investment in the growth of your business.