BrighterMonday, Kenya’s premier online job board successfully held its 7th HR forum, whose theme was centered on employee management productivity at the workplace.

This theme stems from their recently released report on Millennials and the Kenyan Job market whose key pillars were work culture, sense of pride, diversity & inclusion and training & development.

While opening the forum, BrighterMonday CEO, Emmanuel Mutuma emphasized on the relevance of creating a good environment for employees to work in and launched BrighterMonday’s internal applicant tracking system (ATS), a software application that enables the electronic handling of recruitment needs.

Also present at the Forum was, Mr Shadrack Kirui Lead HR Consultant at Emerging Human Capital spoke on the importance of maintaining exemplary work culture.

“Culture is the heart of every organisation. Emotions drive behaviour. Hire for cultural fits. It is important to define the key tenets of your organizational culture” said Shadrack.

According to Shadrack, top 3 Insights to drive an exemplary org culture are transparency, shared Vision and sense of belonging.

Dr Jacqueline Kitulu, the president of Kenya Medical Association shared an insightful presentation on setting up health programs. Companies have to work hand in hand with health practitioners to create and implement health programs.

“The emerging discipline of Health and Productivity Management has shown that health and productivity are inextricably linked. A healthy workforce leads to a healthy bottom line." she concluded.

Giving the final remarks, The African Talent Company lead consultant Ms Heather O’shea said,

“96% of people regard the personalities of interviewers as an influence on whether to accept the job offer”

Heather explained that on-boarding is all the legal ends that HR has to tie as HR while induction is the physical, emotional and professional support a new hire gets from those around them for a period of time until they assimilate.

