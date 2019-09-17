Houston EB5 is coming to Nigeria

Join 3Invest and Houston EB5 to learn how your Nigerian success can become your American privilege through US Government approved investment opportunities that provide the most secure pathway to United States citizenship.

From Left Emilio Guzman VP, Houston EB5, Roberto Contreras CEO, Houston eb5, Ruth Obih CEO, 3INVEST, Julie Klien Director Marketing, Houston EB5 and Acho Azuike Managing Director, Houston EB5. During the Allen Project contract signing event at the Houston eb5 office.

The Managing Director of Houston EB5 Mr. Acho Azuike, will present an overview of the EB-5 visa program and why the time to invest is now on September 26th at a closed-event in Ikoyi, Lagos. Register here

Mr Acho Azuike, Managing Director, Houston EB5

The Houston EB5 office is the only regional center led by a team with personal and professional interests in Nigeria. Houston EB5 has worked with Nigerian investors since 2010 and have successfully completed multiple projects.

Acho Azuike(HOUSTON EB5), Ruth Obih (3INVEST) Tommy Calvert, County Commissioner, San Antonio and a guest; During the ground-breaking of the Arts Hotel and residence, San Antonio

Houston EB5, a subsidiary of award-winning real estate developer DC Partners, effectively guides investors seeking a secure path and peace of mind to permanent residency by providing opportunities to co-invest in award-winning landmark projects with successful returns.

Founded in 2010, the program was established to help international investors gain permanent United States residency in return for making a qualified real estate investment. Certified by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) as an EB-5 Regional Center, Houston EB5 has more than 25 years of real estate experience.

THE ALLEN

The presentation will include investment opportunity in The Allen. A high-end, multi-use development in Houston, Texas that includes the luxury brand, Thompson Hotel, the Residences at The Allen, a lifestyle pavilion, including one of the nation’s most exclusive fitness clubs, luxury retail spaces, and world-class office buildings.

The landmark development overlooking Buffalo Bayou Park will stand as a crossroads between downtown, the Galleria Uptown area, Midtown and the Texas Medical Center offering the best of the city and outdoor lifestyle.

“The Allen will truly be a landmark project –redefining luxury living, working and playing at the middle meeting point between the central business district and the Galleria.” said Acho Azuike, COO and Managing Director of Houston EB5.

Azuike said The Allen fits perfectly with 3Invest’s profile for high-quality EB5 investment funding. Like previous Houston EB5 projects, The Allen has received great support from the City of Houston. A Targeted Employment Area “TEA” designation has been assigned to the project, lowering the minimum investment amount from $1 million to $500,000.

“Through the marketing of previous projects and local partners like 3Invest, Houston EB5 has established strong investor pipelines in Latin America, Africa, and Asia helping assure complete capitalization of projects,” said Azuike.

“Houston EB5 has a proven success rate of Green Card approvals and return of capital to all its investors,” said Roberto Contreras, President & CEO Houston EB5. “We consistently deliver world-class investment projects and demonstrate long-term financial strength, as we help investors achieve their business and residency goals.”

Time is of the essence. The US Government has issued a new rule raising the level of investment effective November 21, 2019. This new regulation will change the EB-5 program significantly. One of the major changes to the EB-5 program in the final rule is the drastic increase in the investment levels. The minimum investment amount will rise to $900,000 compared to the actual $500,000. If you file an EB-5 petition prior to November 21st, you will still be eligible to lock-in today’s $500,000 minimum investment amount in The Allen through Houston EB5.

To request an invitation to attend the Investor forum, please RSVP HERE or send an email to houstoneb5@3invest.co

Houston EB5

Houston EB5 is a subsidiary of DC Partners (an award-winning real estate development and investment firm with the financial strength and expertise to complete assets of all sizes and types.) Houston EB5 effectively guides investors seeking a secure path and peace of mind to permanent residency by providing opportunities to co-invest in award-winning landmark projects with successful returns. https://www.houstoneb5.com/

