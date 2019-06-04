In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman for the Ghana Hotels Association, Edward Ackah Nyameke said the move is in the right direction.

“As an association, we understand the mandate of the authority to license all tourism operator including hotels, so we have no problem at all with this action.”

He admitted that “indeed, unlicensed hotels create some problems in the hotel terrain in the country and once in a while we call on authorities to take action against such unlicensed facilities so this exercise is in line with our interest.”

On Monday (June 3, 2019) the GTA closed down Villagio Vista Apartments, near Airport and Airport Side Hotel for operating without a license from the Authority.

The move forms part of efforts to rid the system of non-compliant institutions in the hospitality and tourism sector.

Mr Ackah Nyameke said all facilities know they need to be licensed hence their reason for supporting the actions of the GTA.

“The point is that every tourism facility or hotel is expected to license their facility with the tourism authority so the issue of notices for inspection of enforcement does not even arise. We all know that we need to license our facilities and the important thing is that the facilities need to be licensed.”