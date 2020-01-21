The deal with the firms is worth more than GHC2.35 billion.

The deals were signed on the sidelines of the UK-Africa Investment Summit. The UK Department for International Development and Department for International Trade said the breakdown for the projects that will be undertaking are as follows:

Africa win £26m export contract to supply solar-powered water filtration systems

BHM £80.3m work on the Tema-Aflao Road Project

Contracta Construction UK wins £120.5m export contract to upgrade Kumasi teaching hospital

Contracta Construction UK wins £40m export contract to develop Kumasi Airport

Tyllium and Ellipse win an export contract worth £60m to provide 250 new beds for a general hospital in Koforidua

The above deals form part of some 27 commercial deals signed with African entities on the opening day of the UK-Africa Investment Summit taking place in London.

The UK-Africa Investment Summit is held to bring together 21 African countries with the UK and African companies. The summit is hosted by the Prime Minister,

“The commercial deals are expected to drive jobs and growth in all parts of the UK and in Africa, benefitting a range of British companies from family firms to major multinationals. All new investments will reflect the Prime Minister’s commitment to building long-term, sustainable relationships in Africa underpinned by our values and high standards,” a press statement issued by the UK High Commission said.