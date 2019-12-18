According to the company, "Payments shall be made strictly following a “reverse mechanism”, which impliesfrom the last day (month) of our business operations to the very first day when our business commenced. Thus; from 12th September 2018 to 18th March 2013."

Menzold said this in a statement it released on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

"To this end, we shall start to settle all transactions in September 2018 and those who didn’t access any extra values, as we proceed in the first above described mode and manner," the statement said.

Adding that “Payments start on Friday, 27th December 2019 with funds at hand now, as we proceed to go recover the debt owed Menzgold overseas, especially in Dubai and Europe to come reinforce as payments sessions continue.

Here's the schedule according to Menzgold:

Payment schedule